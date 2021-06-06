Iraq and Iran are one soul in two bodies: ambassador

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi has praised the strong relations between Tehran and Baghdad, saying they are so strong that cannot be broken.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony for the demise of Imam Khomeini, Masjedi said the resistance front is pressing ahead with its plans to strengthen itself.

“The resistance front is moving towards strengthening its capabilities in confrontation with the enemies,” he said, expressing the Islamic Republic of Iran's pride in its defense of vulnerable Muslims in the world.

He also pointed to the depth of relations between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples, stressing that Iraq and Iran are one soul in two bodies and there is no separation between them.

“The Iranian and Iraqi peoples, in times of hardship and difficulties, have always been by each other's side and in defense of the causes of the Islamic world, and no force can separate the two peoples from each other,” Masjedi noted, according to Al-Alam.

The Iranian ambassador referred to the role of the late Imam Khomeini in supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people and added, “The resistance of the Palestinian people today against the Zionist entity stems from and is inspired by the revolution of Imam Khomeini.”

Masjedi stressed that “Imam Khomeini's revolution is an uprising for all the oppressed in the world,” noting that “America failed to break this uprising and that Iran is proud of its defense of all vulnerable Muslims in the world.”

He praised the role of the Popular Mobilization Forces and the two martyred commanders, Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in combating terrorist groups.

He also praised the sacrifices and heroism of the Popular Mobilization Forces and all Iraqi armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

He pointed out that America and its followers sought a lot to eliminate the uprising of the late Imam and the last of them was the former U.S president, Donald Trump, who all went to the dustbin of history.

“The Joe Biden administration was forced to negotiate with Tehran because it realized the capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region,” Masjedi noted.

For his part, the head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Committee, Faleh al-Fayyad, said that Imam Khomeini's revolution gave a new meaning to humanity in the world.

Al-Fayyad added that Iraq was and still looks with respect and appreciation for the revolution of Imam Khomeini.

He explained that the Iraqis interacted a lot with Imam Khomeini's revolution and the line that the martyr Sayyid Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr walked, stressing that Imam Khomeini's revolution had a great resonance in the Islamic and Western worlds. He stressed that all free people view the personality of Imam Khomeini as the teacher, pioneer and leader in reviving moral values.

A memorial ceremony has been held in various Iraqi cities in recent days in memory of the passing away of Imam Khomeini and similar ceremonies will be held in the coming days as well.

