TEDPIX gains 8,500 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), climbed 8,586 points to 1.157 million on Monday.

As reported, over 5.931 billion securities worth 46.838 trillion rials (about $1.115 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index climbed 8,126 points, and the second market’s index went up 11,047 points.

TEDPIX gained 39,000 points, or 3.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.148 million points on Wednesday, June 2, (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Zar Macaron Industrial Company, Barkat Pharmaceutical Group, and Opal Kani Pars Company were the most widely followed indices.

