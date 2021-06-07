Iran slams outgoing Netanyahu’s crimes

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has condemned the outgoing Israeli prime minister’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

Writing on Twitter, Khatibzadeh said Benjamin Netanyahu was insisting on spilling the blood of the Palestinian children even in his waning days as Israel’s prime minister.

“Even on his way out, Netanyahu pathologically insisted on filling his quota of innocent Palestinian blood. Shame on those who effectively aided and abetted Israel's crimes. Time will come for criminals to be held accountable. World will never forget Israeli regime's record,” the spokesman said.

Iranian officials have welcomed the end of Netanyahu’s premiership, celebrating his journey into the “dustbin of history.”

“Netanyahu has joined the disgraceful journey of his anti-Iran co-conspirators—Bolton, Trump, and Pompeo—into the dustbin of history. Iran continues to stand tall. This destiny has been repeated over several millennia for all those wishing Iranians harm. Time to change course,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said on Twitter.

During his long premiership, Netanyahu has tried his best to put pressure on Iran and smear it in the West. He encouraged the former Donald Trump administration to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and choke off Iran’s economy in hope of bringing Iran to its knees.

He ended his premiership with a devastating war on the Gaza Strip which resulted in a total defeat of Israel and global outcry against Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN rights chief, said Israeli forces may have committed war crimes during the 11-day war against Gaza.

Bachelet also called on Israel to allow an independent probe of military actions in the latest spasm of deadly violence, according to The Associated Press.

“Air strikes in such densely populated areas resulted in a high level of civilian fatalities and injuries, as well as the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure,” Bachelet said.

“Such attacks may constitute war crimes,” she added.

As usual, Netanyahu accused the UN Human Rights Council of being obsessed with Israel. “Today's shameful decision is yet another example of the UN Human Rights Council's blatant anti-Israel obsession,” he said on Twitter.

Netanyahu also failed to rally the cantankerous Israeli political factions behind himself to prolong his premiership. His rivals from different political backgrounds have reached a deal to put together a new government and get rid of Netanyahu’s grip on power.

Facing fierce opposition from his rival, Netanyahu ramped up his anti-Iran rhetoric, claiming that his rivals, who are busy working to form the new government, will fail to withstand U.S. pressures regarding the U.S. stated goal of reviving the JCPOA. Netanyahu also tasked the new Israeli spymaster to focus efforts on countering Iran’s nuclear program.

Netanyahu has said Israel must “do everything, but everything” to confront Iran’s nuclear program. Netanyahu once again repeated his outworn claim that Iran is pursuing an unpeaceful nuclear program, describing this program as the “greatest threat” against Israel. He even went so far as to say that he would eliminate this threat if he was to choose between friction with the U.S. and eliminating the threat, a claim that drew a backlash from Netanyahu’s rival Benny Gantz, who tries to snuggle up to the Biden administration.

New Mossad chief David Barnea also said that Israel will continue to confront the Iranian nuclear program.

Barnea said Israel is isolated on the issue of the nuclear talks between Iran and major world powers that are underway in the Austrian capital of Vienna but nevertheless it will continue to confront Iran’s nuclear work. Speaking at a ceremony marking his entry into office as head of the intelligence agency, Barnea said, “The agreement with world powers that is taking shape only reinforces the sense of isolation in which we find ourselves on this issue.”

He added, “I say it clearly — no, we do not intend to act according to the majority opinion since this majority will not bear the consequences for the erroneous assessment of this threat.”

The new Mossad director threatened that Iran’s nuclear program will continue to feel Mossad’s might, accusing Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons.

Prior to reducing its commitments to the 2105 nuclear deal in response to the harsh sanctions imposed during the Trump administration in violation of international law, Iran’s activities were subject to the most intensive inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog’s International Atomic Energy Agency.

If the nuclear deal is revived, Iran’s nuclear work will again be closely monitored by the IAEA.

