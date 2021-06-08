World's rarest flower grows in northern Iran

TEHRAN – Lilium ledebourii (known as Sousan-e Chehel Cheragh in Iran) is one of the rarest species of the Lilium genus worldwide, which grows in two habitats in Iran, one is Damash in northern Gilan province and the other is in the northwestern Ardebil province.

Lilium ledebourii is a rare Asian species of plant in the Lily family. It was named for German-Estonian botanist Carl Friedrich von Ledebour (1786-1851).

Lilium ledebourii flowers from the early of May until the middle of May. The Damash region is protected by the Department of Environment of Iran.

The flower is a persistent herbaceous plant that grows 50–150 centimeters tall. The yellow bulbs are oval and reach a diameter of 5–7 centimeters. They are highly segmented, and the scales are lance-shaped.

The stem is strong and straight. The leaves stand upright, and have fine hairs on the edge. Their shape is linear to lance-shaped. They are 10–14 centimeters long, and 1–2 centimeters wide.

The basic color of the flower is white, turning green towards the base and purple towards the tepal-tips. The filaments are green, and the pollen bright red.

Lilium ledebourii occurs at altitudes around 2,100 meters. It needs a dry, sunny position in well-drained soil, it is very susceptible to moisture. In June 2012, an Iranian mycologist and researcher found Lilium ledebourii in a forest in Noor (northern Mazandaran province) at altitudes around 1670 meters.

In fact, many people go to Damash area to see this amazing flower and a number of events going on during this time to introduce and protect this flower to the public.

FB/MG