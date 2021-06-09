Cultural elements in Kashan added to national heritage list

TEHRAN – Two time-honored cultural elements, passed down from generation to generation in the city of Kashan, have been registered in the national intangible cultural heritage list, Kashan’s deputy tourism chief has announced.

The skill of transplanting and propagating blackberry trees in Barzok and the ritual of food offerings known as Nazri in Nashalj were added to the prestigious list, IRNA quoted Mehran Sarmadian as saying on Wednesday.

There have been blackberry trees planted in the region for over a century, and they are a major source of income for the locals, the official explained.

Nazri food is given to mourners in Nashalj every year during the first ten days of the mourning month of Muharram, he explained.

It is an ancient Persian tradition that the people cook food and give it to others, including the poor, friends, and family, in their religious ceremonies. This charity food or free food is called Nazri.

Kashan is a historical city near Isfahan in the central part of Iran. Its history dates back to over ten thousand years ago, and it is home to some of the most beautiful buildings featuring Islamic architecture.

Many travelers opt to pass Kashan on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd, because this delightful oasis city on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir, is one of Iran’s most alluring destinations.

Kashan not only boasts a cluster of architectural wonders, an atmospheric-covered bazaar, and a UNESCO-recognized garden, but it also offers some of central Iran’s best traditional hotels.

The annual Golab-Giri (rosewater distillation) ceremony of Kashan attracts huge crowds to the city every year. Some of the most ancient traces of civilization have been discovered near Kashan, at the Sialk archaeological site.

ABU/AFM