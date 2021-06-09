Comment of the actor of the author's entrepreneur on creating a margin for unconventional actors

When you are not a great actor and you are not an actor in the true sense of the word, you have to do something to make people stand out and be selected for projects, so that the producers will choose you for a role to see their series or best-selling movies.

Let's look at a recurring story that we have probably heard and seen many times. At the beginning of this article, not from the point of view of a movie and TV audience and Instagram user, but from the point of view of a 2nd and 3rd-grade actor who has few offers to play, an old middle-aged actor who is given less roles and a new actor who is interested. It does not work in cinema and television, we look at the relationship with Instagram.

What is the best criterion to show that you are in sight? Large number of Instagram followers. Now suppose you are a middle-aged actor who is less offered some roles; What do you do to still be invited to TV shows or make money by advertising products? You need to show that you have a buyer. What is the sign of having a letter? Lots of followers on Instagram.

Suppose you are not one of the two options above and you are young, but you do not want to follow the world of acting; What is the best way to make money? Yes, Instagram.

By engaging with different people and creating fake margins and exposing the events of their personal lives and taking photos of the details of what they do, they get millions of followers and advertise and are invited to TV shows and Instagram shows by the same followers.



Suppose you are Angelina Jolie, playing for years is not as sweet as it used to be; Now that the situation has changed and you do not have a role, you find the best way in the strange and marginal presence on Instagram and you ask everyone for a minute not to follow you, while you are looking to be seen.



What are you doing for 20 years and famous and uninterested in continuing the world of cinema and television? You publish the news of your unmarried marriage, post a minute and a minute of your personal moments, and you get 100 million tomans to attend an internet program with the person you live with! Yes, this is a summary of the post and story of Mohammad Matin Hosseinabadi, the famous actor of The author's entrepreneur, who easily showed the facts to the people.



It can be said that in the new world, people are pursuing what the media people are offering them as food. When in the corner of cyberspace, there is a humble studio and 3 cameras from 3 angles, and anonymous presenters and actors are sitting and talking about the most insignificant issues in the world, people are definitely following this content, and following in cyberspace means money! That means millions of dollars for an hour of talking nonsense! Now, not as a third-rate actor, look at the story from your own point of view, do these people and these programs see?

Mohammad Matin Hosseinabadi also announced: "Dear friends, originality cannot be bought, you must be original in order to understand my words one day."