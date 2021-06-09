WHO appoints new representative to Iran

TEHRAN – The World Health Organization (WHO) appointed Seyed Jaffar Hussain as a new representative to Iran, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Hussain replaced Christoph Hamelmann who served in the country from April 15, 2018, to March 31, 2021.

The new representative of the WHO met Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday to present his credentials at the beginning of his mission in Iran, IRIB reported.

Prior to his appointment as the country's representative, he was the head of the World Health Organization's Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office from June 1, 2018, to March 31, 2021.

Hussain was educated at the University of Peshawar, Pakistan, and the University of Leeds UK. He holds a Master's and Doctorate in Public Health. Since 1997, Hussain worked for various United Nations organizations including UNHCR, UNICEF, and the WHO country office in Pakistan.

He has vast experience in health promotion policy development, multisectoral injury prevention policies, and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

FB/MG

