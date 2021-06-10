Iran wraps up Poland Open with three gold medals

TEHRAN – Iran freestyle team won three gold medals, one silver and one bronze at the Poland Open Ranking Series event in Warsaw.

Mohammadhossein Mohammadian won the gold medal in the tournament’s Day 1 by beating his compatriot Ali Shabani in the 97kg. Iran’s Alireza Karimo also seized a bronze medal in the weight class, defeating American wrestler Kollin Raymond.

On Day 2, Mostafa Hosseinkhani won the gold by injury default against Italian wrestler Frank Chamizo Marquez in the 74kg.

Kazakhstan’s Daniyar Kaisanov and Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev of Azerbaijan took bronze.

Amir Zare won Iran’s third gold after defeating Nicholas Gwiazdowski of the United States, with the Iranian wrestler getting the decision via cautions in the 125kg.

Yusup Batirmurzaev of Kazakhstan and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Koldovskyi won bronze.