“The Lake” by Masud Mirzai named photo of the year at Siena Awards

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Masud Mirzai’s single picture “The Lake” was crowned photo of the year at the Creative Photo Awards – Siena Awards.

The Creative Photo Awards organized in the Siena, Italy, “aims to recognize and reward visionary artists using photographic processes and images.”

“The Lake” depicts a woman walking on the beach of Lake Urmia, the largest lake in West Asia and the sixth-largest saltwater lake on the Earth, located between the Iranian provinces of East Azarbaijan and West Azarbaijan.

It was selected among tens of thousands of images submitted by photographers from 137 countries.

Top photos in 17 categories, including fine art, conceptual, abstract, nature & landscape, architecture, animals & pets and still life, are honored every year at the Creative Photo Awards.

The winning images for each category will be showcased at an exhibition “I Wonder If You Can” during the Siena Awards Festival, which will be held from October 23 to December 5.

Together with the collective exhibitions “Imagine All the People Sharing All the World”, “Above Us Only Sky”, personal exhibitions of the most important international photographers will be organized.

“The Creative Photo Awards aims to be a perfect instrument, which allows a person to communicate with the world and share their vision,” organizers have said.

“What matters is your unique vision and your skills in translating that vision into exceptional and original work,” they added.

