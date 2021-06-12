Jalili: Iran should promote its films and music on global scale

TEHRAN — Presidential candidate Saeed Jalili said on Thursday the future administration should view art as a path to success in other fields and actively seek to promote the country's films and music on a global scale.

“If the administration wants to succeed in other areas, it should treat art as a necessity and approach it not passively, but proactively,” said Jalili, a member of Iran's Expediency Council. “Why shouldn't our cinema compete with that of Hollywood? Our music should be shared with the rest of the world.”

Later that day, during a news broadcast on IRIB Channel 2, Jalili discussed his strategy for the young generation, particularly in areas of job creation.

“One of the goals that we will pursue in the future administration is to create four million jobs for the youth over the next four years, and we have an agenda for that,” he stated.

According to the Iranian Constitution, everyone has a right to a proper, satisfying job, according to Jalili. He added, "We have analyzed this issue and devised a range of programs for it."

Jalili stated that the country has significant potential in mining, industry, fishing, and tourism, among other areas, which should be capitalized on.

Furthermore, many of the administration's research projects may be assigned to adolescents concentrating in human sciences to assist them in entering the labor market, he argued.

The presidential election will be held on June 18. The Guardian Council announced on Friday that the ballot boxes will open at 7 am and close at 00:00 (GMT+4:30)

SA/PA

