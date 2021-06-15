Iran discover rivals at FIVB U21 World C'ship

TEHRAN – Iran learned their opponents in the 2021 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship.

As many as 16 teams will participate in the 2021 edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship which is scheduled to take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3.

With the tournament set to take place in Italy and Bulgaria from September 23 to October 3, a draw was held on Tuesday to split the teams that will participate in the tournament into four pools (with one team still to be confirmed).

Pools A and C will be played in Cagliari and Carbonia in Sardinia, Italy. Pools B and D will be played in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Results of the draw:

Pool A: Italy, Egypt, Czech Republic, Team 1

Pool B: Bulgaria, Cuba, Bahrain, Poland

Pool C: Iran, Argentina, Morocco, Belgium

Pool D: Russia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada

The participants at this year's edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship will aim to do as well as Iran, Italy and Brazil who won gold, silver and bronze respectively in Bahrain in 2019.