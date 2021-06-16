Tuti Books wins Bologna prize for best Asian children’s publisher of the year

TEHRAN – Tuti Books, a major publication house based in Tehran, won the BOP - Bologna Prize for the Best Children’s Publishers of the Year in Asia, the Bologna Children’s Book Fair (BCBF) announced on its opening day on Monday.

This is the first time a publisher from Iran has won this prestigious award, which was established in 2013 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the BCBF.

Tuti Books is the children’s branch of the Fatemi Publishing Co. solely dedicated to publishing high-quality content for the age group across the world.

In a statement published on Monday, Tuti Books wrote, “We are greatly honored to be among the winners of this year’s best children’s publishers at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair.”

“After 5 years of activity, Tuti Books is determined more than ever to keep creating and publishing high-quality content for children and young adults.

“We would like to give our warmest regards to all the writers and illustrators whose works make the backbone of Tuti’s titles, and the BCBF for arranging this event.

“We hope that hand in hand, we are able to provide great books to the children of the world.”

“Tuti” is the Persian word for “Parrot”, a bird that is rooted deeply in Iranian literature and is known for telling fascinating stories.

Anhui Children’s Publishing House from China, Bronze Publishing from Japan, and Mirae Media & Books and Picturebook Gongjackso, both from South Korea, were among the other Asian companies nominated for the prize.

Publishers from Africa, Central and South America, North America, Europe and Oceania had also been nominated for the prize.

Mkuki na Nyota from Tanzania won the prize in Africa, while Éditions La Joie de Lire from Switzerland was selected in Europe.

Levine Querido from the U.S. received the award in North America, and Tragaluz Editores from Colombia garnered the honor in Central and South America.

Oratia Media from New Zealand was the winner of the prize in Oceania.

The BOP – Bologna Prize for the Best Children’s Publishers of the Year is an extraordinary occasion to highlight publishers at the forefront of innovation in their activity for the creative nature of the editorial choices they have made during the previous year.

The online edition of the Bologna Children’s Book Fair will be running until June 17.

Photo: A poster features Tuti Books from Iran as the 2021 winner of the BOP - Bologna Prize for the Best Children’s Publishers of the Year in Asia.

MMS/YAW

