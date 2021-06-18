What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Saless Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Akram Sartakhti.

The exhibit will be running until July 6 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Zeinab Abbaszadeh is showcasing her latest painting collection named “Ajgen” in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until June 24 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Ali Sadeqi is on view in an exhibition at O Gallery 1.

The exhibitions will run until June 29 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Arsia Moqaddam is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Less Controversial” will continue until July 6 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Anusheh Daneshvar is displaying his latest paintings in an exhibition at Shalman Gallery.

The exhibit named “Pattern of Love” will run until June 30 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* An exhibition of paintings by Katayun Karami is underway at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Deadline” will run until June 22 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* A collection of paintings by Sorahi Rafati is on display in an exhibition at Soo Gallery 1.

The exhibit named “Big, Big Party” will continue until July 16 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

Soo Gallery 2, located at the same address, is hanging paintings by Ofoq Hosseini and Negin Sadaf in an exhibition titled “Nature, Abstraction”, which will run until July 9.



Photo/installation

* Photos and sets of installation by Aidin Baqeri are on display in an exhibition at O Gallery 2.

The exhibitions will run until June 29 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Yasaman Alipur, Nazgol Vakili, Maryam Homayuni, Arefeh Ahmadi, Sajjad Rabiei and Ramak Khayyam, are on view in an exhibition at Zarna Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until June 23 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

* A group of artists, including Shaqyeq Taqubi, Melika Hedayati, Fereshteh Sadeqi, Zahra Bayati, Leila Rastegari and Fereidun Daliri, are showcasing their latest artworks in various media in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Beginning” will run until June 22 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

