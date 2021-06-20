IRCS to open hospital in Afghanistan

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) will inaugurate a hospital in the city of Zaranj in Afghanistan, Farid Moradian, deputy head of IRCS for health, treatment, and rehabilitation, has announced.

Located in Nimroz province in southwestern Afghanistan, the 32-bed hospital is ready for operation, he said, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Referring to the services that will be provided in this hospital, he explained that the medical center has a general operating room, gynecology, pediatrics, dental departments, dermatology, maternity and midwifery services, ultrasound, laboratory, nursing services, vaccinations, pharmacy, general practitioner and specialist.

A hospital has also been set up in Kabul city that is being equipped and prepared, he concluded.

IRCS services worldwide

At present, the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

The IRCS polyclinic center includes various departments such as laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and physiotherapy, and general practitioners along with obstetricians, gynecologists, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmologists, and dentists

The important point in establishing medical centers abroad is that all of these centers are self-governing and earn their income by providing services to patients in the mentioned countries,” Karim Hemmati, IRCS head, noted on January 13.

FB/MG