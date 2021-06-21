Libya’s Haftar shuts down Algerian border in war ravaged country

Forces loyal to Libyan renegade commander Khalifa Haftar have closed the country’s border with Algeria on Sunday.

This comes after major deployments by the General’s forces to the south in a sign that efforts to unite the country’s east and west are still proving troublesome. Last week, Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) sent forces into the southern city of Sebha.

On Saturday forces had been deployed to the border with Algeria. An LNA statement said, “The armed forces has closed the Libyan-Algerian border and declared it a military zone in which movement is prohibited”.

The reason behind the move is unclear but some analysts believe it could be a sign that Hafter wants to show off his might again. Last year, a 14 month offensive by his forces to capture the capital Tripoli failed.

Peace talks are ongoing but the closure of the border indicate they are fragile. Ever since NATO‘s 2011 military intervention in Libya, the country has spiralled into violence, infighting, a refugee crisis that spilled into Europe, and the emergence of terrorist groups.