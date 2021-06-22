5-star hotels being constructed in Qom

TEHRAN – A total of five 5-star hotels are currently under construction across Qom province.

Upon their completion in the near future, these hotels will bring a significant change to the tourism industry in the central Iranian province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The official briefed on one of the accommodation projects, as an example, saying: “An investment of 2.6 trillion rials (about $62 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been made in the Zaferanieh Hotel, one of the under-construction projects,” the official added.

“Covering an area of 1,500 square meters, the project is expected to generate 80 job opportunities directly,” he stated.

“The hotel will have 90 rooms and will add 200 beds to the hospitality sector of the province,” he noted.

The second-holiest city of the country after Mashhad, Qom is home to both the magnificent shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and the major religious madrasas (schools).

Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage at the holy shrine, the city is also a top destination for Shiite scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

The antiquity of Qom goes back to the Sassanid era (224 CE–651) and several historical mosques, mansions, and natural sceneries have been scattered across the city as well as towns and villages nearby.

