Arabic translation of General Soleimani’s autobiography “I Feared Nothing” released

TEHRAN – An Arabic translation of Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani’s autobiography “I Feared Nothing” has been released at the 22nd Iraq International Book Fair in Baghdad.

The book was introduced during a special meeting, which was attended by Hojjatoleslam Falah Quraishi, the director of the Asil Islamic Cultural Institute, and a group of Iranian and Iraqi cultural figures.

“Fear is one the feelings that, according to some hadiths, if people do not have it they would not go the right path, but the lack of fear mentioned in the title of the book in fact refers to the fear that Martyr Soleimani had of God, and this was the main characteristics of Hajji Qassem Soleimani,” Quraishi said.

“Due to the special conditions in the region, Commander Soleimani was present in Palestine, Afghanistan, Iraq and Yemen. In this book, we read that this person, who had such a serious presence in the region, had a tender spirit and the fear of God,” he added.

He noted that the book doesn’t show all aspects of Soleimani’s character, and added, “However, it showcases some small parts of his immortal soul.”

The original edition of “I Feared Nothing” published by the School of Hajji Qassem was released in January 2021 on the first martyrdom anniversary of Soleimani who was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

The book was introduced at the IRIB International Conference Center during a special meeting attended by Soleimani’s daughter Zeinab.

Zeinab said that her father wrote the book with his injured hand adding, “The book is an account of the life of a man from the heart of a remote village of Kerman [Province] who had recounted some parts of his simple and compelling life story for you before.

“This is the story of the transformation of a man who evolved from living as a shepherd into an exalted position as high as the sky. I would like to inform those people who saw him only in his army uniform how he had grown up, and ‘I Feared Nothing’ is a beginning of a great mission to know an awe-inspiring man.”

The ceremony went on with the unveiling of a note written for the book by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Leader had received a rough copy of the book from Zeinab during his recent meeting with Soleimani’s family.

“Whatever causes us to remember the dear martyr is really soothing and pleasant,” the Leader wrote in his note on December 27, 2020.

“Although he was highly acknowledged by God Who blessed him with a worldly reward due to his pure and exemplary behavior, we also have a duty [to him]. I have not read this book yet, but it seems to be a step in this direction.”

Photo: Asil Islamic Cultural Institute director Hojjatoleslam Falah Quraishi speaks during the unveiling ceremony of the Arabic translation of Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani’s autobiography “I Feared Nothing” at the 22nd Iraq International Book Fair in Baghdad.

MMS/YAW

