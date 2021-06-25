NIDC digs 22 oil, gas wells in a quarter

TEHRAN- National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) dug and completed digging operation of 20 oil and gas wells during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21– June 21), an official with the company said.

According to Masoud Afshar, the deputy head of NIDC for drilling operation, the drilled wells consisted of three development, two exploratory, and 17 workover ones.

The official stated that 18 of the mentioned wells were drilled in the operational zone of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), two wells were drilled in the fields under the supervision of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), and two in the operational zone of the drilling management department of the National Iranian Oil company (NIOC).

Pointing out that since the beginning of this year, the drilling area of the wells has reached 16,797 meters, he said during the aforementioned period, the drilling of three wells was completed 14 days earlier than the scheduled time.

Afshar further said that 25 drilling rigs are being relocated in the operational positions.

NIDC owns 70 light, heavy and super-heavy drilling rigs, including 67 onshore drilling rigs and three offshore rigs.

NIDC managed to carry out 10,182 meters of horizontal and directional drilling in 43 oil and gas wells across the country during the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), according to the Head of NIDC’s Special Operations Department Ali Daqayeqi.

Some 654 meters of core extraction drilling was also conducted in the mentioned period which was a huge achievement for assessing the condition of the country’s oil and gas reserves.

After the U.S. reimposition of sanctions against Iran, indigenizing the know-how for the manufacturing of the parts and equipment applied in different industrial sectors is one of the major strategies that the Islamic Republic has been strongly following up to reach self-reliance and nullify the sanctions.

Oil, gas, and petrochemical industries have outstanding performances in this due, with indigenizing the knowledge for manufacturing many parts and equipment that were previously imported.

Among different sectors of the mentioned industries, drilling could be mentioned as a prominent example in this regard.

National Iranian Drilling Company managed to indigenize the knowledge for manufacturing 6,000 drilling equipment in collaboration with domestic manufacturers and engineers in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

