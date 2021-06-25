What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Artworks in various media by Behdad Najafi-Asadollahi, Hassan Noruznia, Farhang Atefi, Banafsheh Ahmadzadeh, Saeideh Arain, Negar Jahangiri Morrafah, and Parvin Hosseinzadeh and Hamid Jafari-Shakib will be showcased at Gol-e Narges Gallery in an exhibition entitled “Colors and Life”.

Najafi-Asadollahi is the curator of the exhibition, which will be running from June 29 to July 2 at the gallery located at 130 Motahari St. near Sohrevardi St.



Photo

* A collection of photos by Elaheh Atashnejad is currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Alternative” will continue until July 6 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* Bahar Aslani is displaying her latest collection of photos in an exhibition at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Chaos” will run until July 6 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Silk Road Gallery is displaying photos by Morteza Niknahad in an exhibition titled “Big Fish”.

The exhibit will run until July 22 at the gallery located at 103 Lavasani St. in the Kamranieh neighborhood.



Drawing

* A collection of drawings by Ghazaleh Erfani is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibit will run until July 6 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.



Architecture design

* Shaqayeq Mohajeri is hanging her latest drawings in an exhibition named “Naqshe Ajab” at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit will run until July 16 at the gallery that can be found at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.



Painting

* Paintings by Kimia Mehtari are currently on view in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition will run until June 30 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* Negar Gallery is currently playing host to a joint exhibition of paintings by Monir Zand, Sadaf Kebari, Negin Lonamiz and Mahin Monfared.

The exhibition entitled “Missing Face” will be running until July 6 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Somayyeh Sobhani is displaying her latest paintings in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until June 30 at the gallery, which is located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* Somayyeh Faal is hanging her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Womb of the Universe” runs until July 7 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Shirin Gallery is showcasing paintings by Yasaman Niazi in an exhibition entitled “Revision”.

The exhibit will run until July 7 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

MMS/YAW



