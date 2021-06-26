Hundreds of indigenous bodies found in graves from Canada’s ‘cultural genocide’

A second chilling discovery has been found in Canada that contains the bodies of hundreds of indigenous people, many of them children, just weeks after a similar finding sent shockwaves across the country and the world.

An indigenous group in the province of Saskatchewan says it has found unmarked graves of up to 751 people at a former Catholic boarding school. It provides further evidence that the children who were taken from their families, were not only tortured, sexually abused and prohibited from speaking their language at the schools, but also likely died there.

Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission has published a report that found the ‘residential school system’ amounted to cultural genocide, despite decades of public skepticism in a country that dismissed the narrative. Indigenous leaders say the findings are just the tip of the iceberg, a stark reminder of Canada’s dark and painful history towards the natives. The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says “The world is watching Canada as we unearth the findings of genocide.

We had concentration camps here, we had them here in Canada, in Saskatchewan, they were called Indian residential schools”. Bobby Cameron also says "Canada will be known as a nation who tried to exterminate the First Nations. Now we have evidence, evidence of what the survivors of the Indian residential schools have been saying all along for decades, that they were treated without humanity.

They were tortured. They were abused. And they had seen their classmates dying. This is just the beginning of the number of children who will be found."

Perhaps more troubling is that indigenous organizations are the ones leading the way in unearthing the graves and not the government itself. The residential school system, which operated between 1831 and 1996, forcibly removed about 150,000 indigenous children from their families and took them to Christian boarding schools, mostly Catholic, but also funded by the government.

