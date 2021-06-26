Iran win bronze at 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

TEHRAN – Iran claimed a bronze medal at the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Osjek, Croatia on Saturday.

Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javad Foroughi finished in third place at the event after beating India 2 team 17-7.

Russia defeated India 1 16-12 to win the gold medal.

Earlier, Iranian shooters had won two gold medals and one bronze.

Javad Foroughi won a gold in the men’s 10m air pistol.

Najmeh Khedmati, Armina Sadeghian and Fatemeh Karamzadeh thrashed Russia 16-2 in the final match of the women's 10m air rifle.

And, Javad Foroughi, Vahid Golkhandan and Sajad Pourhosseini won a bronze medal in the men's 10m air pistol team after beating Russia 16-14.

For many athletes this is the last test of strength before the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The event has brought more than 600 athletes from 61 countries together.