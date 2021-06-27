Yerevan to exhibit handicrafts from northeast Iran   

TEHRAN – Sets of Iranian handicrafts will be put on show at an 18th-century mosque in the capital city of Yerevan, Armenia in the near future.

“An exhibit of handicrafts made by artisans who are native of North Khorasan province will be held at the Blue Mosque of Yerevan,” the provincial tourism chief said on Saturday.

“Moreover, we are planning to hold a fam tour of North Khorasan destinations for Armenian travel tour operators and media personnel,” Ali Mostofian added.

The official hailed the expansion of cultural relations with the neighboring country, saying “Widening joint cultural ties with Armenia will naturally lead to a boom in tourism and handicrafts sales.”

“There are other proposals in the field of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts, which Governor-General of North Khorasan is scheduled to discussed with Armenian officials in the form of some memoranda of understanding,” he explained.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021). Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

Bojnord is the capital of the northeast province, which embraces the counties of Shirvan, Esfarayen, Maneh, Samalqan, Raz, Jargalan, Jajarm, Faruj, and Garmeh.

Most foreign tourists pass straight through North Khorasan in transit between Mashhad and Gorgan, but if you have time to explore, it is worth diverting south from the capital, Bojnurd, towards Esfarayen, famed for its wrestling tournaments, the remarkable citadel of Belqays and the partly preserved stepped village of Roein some 20km north.

