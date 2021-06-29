Tehran hosting 2 international exhibitions

TEHRAN - The 18th International Exhibition of Kitchen, Bath, Sauna, Pool Industries, and Equipment, as well as the 13th edition of Doors and Windows Technology International Exhibition of Iran (Do-Win Tech 2021), opened at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, some 230 Iranian and foreign companies are taking part in the mentioned exhibitions to showcase their latest achievements and products in the related industries.

The opening ceremonies of the exhibitions were attended by senior officials including the Secretary of Iranian Free Zones High Council Hamidreza Mo'meni and Managing Director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) Hassan Zamani.

The exhibitions are being held with complete observations of safety and health protocols and standards to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Both exhibitions will wrap up on July 1.

According to the organizers, many knowledge-based companies and start-ups are attending this year’s exhibitions and various specialized workshops are also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the events.

The Do Win Tech 2020 exhibition is hosting numerous companies active in a variety of fields including construction, industrial and hospital doors, and windows, anti-theft and fire equipment, smart door and window systems as well as smart lighting systems and retrofitting equipment.

Also in the Kitchen, Bath, Sauna, Pool Industries exhibition companies and manufacturers active in the field of kitchen equipment, baths, saunas, and swimming pools are participating to exchange information and present their latest products, while getting informed about the latest developments in this sector.

Almost all international exhibitions and events had been canceled until recently due to the conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in 2020, the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control allowed the country’s exhibition events to be held in compliance with health and safety measures.

The National Coronavirus Control Headquarters announced strict health conditions and protocols for holding new exhibitions, and events would be able to operate only if these protocols are observed.

