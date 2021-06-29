Nasrallah, Hamas chief talk recent Gaza war in Beirut

TEHRAN- The top leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas held talks in Beirut on Tuesday about last month’s 11-day war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Hamas, arrived in Lebanon on Sunday and met several top officials, including President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

On Tuesday, Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah discussed how they can build on the experience of the latest round of violence. The bruising war had caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill and killed at least 254 people.

Meanwhile, Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri met in his office on Monday with Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political bureau chairman, along with the accompanying delegation and discussed latest Palestinian developments.

Berri congratulated the delegation on the victory achieved in the “Saif al-Quds” battle and praised the Palestinian steadfastness, calling for uniting Palestinian efforts and positions.

For his part, Haniyeh lauded the Lebanese support for the Palestinian cause and people and Berri’s efforts in this regard.