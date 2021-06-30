Tehran theater hosts “God of Carnage”

TEHRAN – French playwright Yasmina Reza’s black comedy “God of Carnage” was staged at Tehran’s Jamshid Mashayekhi Theater on Wednesday.

Shaahin Chegini is directing the play based on a Persian rendition by Puya Valilzadeh.

Helia Kushki, Samaneh Kamali, Amir Kordi, Ali Shayeqi, Dorsa Derakhshan, Mehdi Khalili, Kiana Hosseinpur, Mahshad Eslamzadeh and Mehdi Asadi are members of the cast.

The play first published in 2008 is about two sets of parents, one of whose child has hurt the other at a public park.

They agree to meet to discuss the matter in a civilized manner. However, as the evening goes on, the parents become increasingly childish, resulting in the evening devolving into chaos.

Two 11-year-old children, Ferdinand Reille and Bruno Vallon get involved in an argument because Bruno refuses to let Ferdinand join his “gang”.

Ferdinand knocks out two of Bruno’s teeth with a stick. That night, the parents of both children meet to discuss the matter. Ferdinand’s father, Alain, is a lawyer who is never off his mobile phone. Ferdinand’s mother, Annette is in “wealth management”, and consistently wears good shoes.

Bruno’s father, Michel, is a self-made wholesaler with an ailing mother. Michel’s wife, Veronique, is writing a book about Darfur. As the evening goes on, the meeting degenerates into the four getting into irrational arguments, and their discussion falls into the loaded topics of misogyny, racial prejudice and homophobia.

Originally written in French, the play was a success. It has since been translated into English by translator Christopher Hampton, and has enjoyed equal acclaim in productions in both London and New York.

Roman Polanski directed the 2011 film adaption of “God of Carnage”, whose title was shortened to “Carnage”. The film was shot in Paris, due to Polanski’s outstanding criminal conviction in the United States, but the play’s Brooklyn setting is retained in the film.

Jodie Foster and John C. Reilly play Penelope and Michael, while Christoph Waltz and Kate Winslet play Alain and Nancy.

Reza’s “Bella Figura” was also staged by Chegini at Jamshid Mashayekhi Hall in early June.

Photo: A poster for Yasmina Reza’s black comedy “God of Carnage”, which is on stage at Tehran’s Jamshid Mashayekhi Theater.

MMS/YAW

