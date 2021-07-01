Iran’s 400 meters athlete Pirjahan qualifies for Olympics

TEHRAN – Iranian 400 meters Mahdi Pirjahan secured a spot at the 2020 Olympic Games.

He secured his spot through ranking.

Pirjahan became the fourth Iranian athlete to win a quota place in Tokyo.

Discus thrower Ehsan Hadadi, Hassan Taftian and Farzaneh Fasihi (men’s women’s 100 meters) have already qualified for the Games.

The men's 400 meters event at the Olympics is scheduled to take place from August 1 to 5 at the Japan National Stadium.

Approximately 50 athletes are expected to compete in the event.