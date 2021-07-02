What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Iranshahr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures and paintings by Salman Khoshru.

The exhibit will run until July 19 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.



Painting

An exhibition of paintings by Parsua Mahtash is currently underway at Aran Gallery.

Entitled “Relocation: A Trilogy”, the exhibition will run until July 16 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Mohsen Gallery is showcasing paintings by Behran Smadzadegan in an exhibition entitled “Heading Utopia, Chapter 2: The Spring That Never Came”.

The exhibit runs until July 21 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

* An exhibition of painting by Ojan Zargarbashi is currently underway at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until July 16 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.



Ceramic

* Fahimeh Heidari is showcasing her latest ceramic works in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Harmony and Contrast”, the exhibition will run until July 12 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Calligraphy

* An exhibition of calligraphy by Ahmad Mohammadpur is currently underway at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Dance of Words” runs until July 13 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.



Sculpture/installation

* Sets of installation and sculptures by Mohammad Alizadeh are on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition named “Whisper” will run until July 13 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Multimedia

* Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of artworks in various media by a large number of veteran artists, including Faramarz Pilaram, Behzad Shashegaran, Ali Golestaneh, Shirin Ettehadieh, Keikhosro Khorush and Davud Emdadian.

The exhibition runs until July 9 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* On view at Shokuh Gallery is a selection of artworks in various media by a large group of artists, including Ahmad Vakili, Behnam Valadvand, Somayyeh Vallian, Bita Mohabbati, Arash Lahiji and Zahra Alizadeh.

The exhibit named “Cow” will continue until June 21 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.

* Farimah Haqirian, Nilufar Qanbari, Leila Salmani, Hassan Salehi, Sima Derkhshan and Saba Karami are displaying their latest artworks in various media in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until July 7 at the gallery, which is located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

