Ambassador: Gen. Soleimani assassination was clear example of ‘state terrorism’

TEHRAN - Iran says the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani clearly exemplifies “state terrorism,” cautioning the UN against any understatement of the atrocity.

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, Iran’s permanent ambassador to the UN office in Geneva, made the remarks on Thursday while addressing the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

He was addressing a report last year by Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, about the assassination, that sufficed to describe it as “arbitrary killing.”

According to Press TV, the Iranian diplomat called the designation a mere understatement of the terrorist crime that failed to depict the enormity of the “unjust, illegal, and barbaric murder.”

Callamard’s description, he said, should not lead to any underestimation of the gravity of “this act of state terrorism”.

General Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was martyred together with his companions in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad’s airport in January 2020. The attack took place while General Soleimani was paying an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

The strike was directly ordered by former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Among other martyrs in the strike were senior Iraqi counterterrorism commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Both commanders had earned huge admiration both inside their respective countries and throughout the region.

General Soleimani’s reputation has registered him as the region’s most decisive and popular anti-terror military official, who led the region’s successful battle against the terrorist group of Daesh.

Baghaei Hamaneh described General Soleimani as a “true defender of the human rights as well as an opponent of occupation and Daesh’s terrorism.”

“This measure (targeting him) was an international crime that came to threaten the international peace and security too,” he added.

The culpability of the U.S. administration, including those who were involved in the assassination, is clear to see, the diplomat said.

“The Iranian people, who know [General] Soleimani as the model of a soldier, and the entire people of the region, who see their liberation from the scourge of Daesh is owed to his sacrifice, will never stop demanding justice for this tremendous crime,” he stated.

The world’s human rights organizations are expected to pay heed to the sheer scope of the crime and its lasting repercussions for the rule of law as well as human rights and dignity, Baghaei Hamaneh said.

The bodies have to realize the full extent of this “clear example of lawlessness and insult against the basic right to life,” he concluded.