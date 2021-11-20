Iranian ambassador says it’s necessary to clarify truth from false narratives

TEHRAN— Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva said on Thursday that it is essential to make a distinction between truth and false narratives, according to IRNA.

Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh made the remarks as ambassadors of OIC states in UN offices in Geneva met with members of the UN Commission of Inquiry to investigate the Zionist regime's crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine.

While pointing to the crimes of the Zionist regime in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Baghaei Hamaneh noted: "The Commission of Inquiry has a historic responsibility to prevent the normalization of systematic human rights and humanitarian violations by the Israeli apartheid regime."

The ambassador underlined, “It is the duty of all of us to clarify the truth from false narrations. The narrative, which equates the victims of the Israeli regime's crimes with their killers, is shocking from humane perspective, legally unfounded, and morally shameful.”

He added, "Therefore, we must raise the voice of justice-seeking and not allow the commission of war crimes, crimes against humanity and gross violations of human rights to become normal."

Due to the continuing crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and other parts of Palestine, a special meeting of the Human Rights Council was held on May 27, 2021 at the request of Islamic countries to halt the killing of the oppressed Palestinian people by the Zionist regime and a resolution was passed against the regime.

Accordingly, a commission consisting of three international lawyers was formed to investigate the crimes of the Zionist regime in Palestine.

In addition to the Iranian ambassador, the ambassadors of Turkey, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Maldives and Palestine, as well as the representative of Egypt, spoke at the meeting, which was chaired by the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Pakistan in Geneva as Coordinator of the OIC member states.

The participants at the meeting, while emphasizing the implementation of the tasks assigned to the members of the Commission of Inquiry by the Special Session of the UN Human Rights Council, stated that the Israeli regime should be held accountable for violating fundamental human rights and regime's impunity for its crimes must come to an end.

The Commission of Inquiry is scheduled to submit a report to the Human Rights Council in June next year.

Navi Pillay from South Africa, Miloon Kothari from India, and Chris Sidoti from Australia are members of the Commission of Inquiry.

The members of the commission, while highlighting the existing obstacles due to the political support of Western countries for the Israeli regime, called for the support of Islamic countries to compile reports and perform the tasks assigned to them by the resolution of the special session of the UN Human Rights Council.

