New cultural elements in southwest Iran added to national list

TEHRAN –A total of 11 cultural elements, which are passed down from generation to generation in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, have recently been added to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on Saturday announced the inscriptions in an official document it submitted to the governor-general of the southwestern province, CHTN reported.

The talent of making local foods such as Kangari Ash, Changal, and Dango as well as the skill of making two traditional flatbreads of Sholsholi and Bolboli were among the items added to the prestigious list.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad is known for being home to various nomadic tribes. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

ABU/MG