Iran closes consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan

TEHRAN — Due to the recent unrest in Afghanistan the three countries of Iran, Turkey and Pakistan have closed their consulates in Mazar-i-Sharif, Balkh province.

Reports say the diplomats have returned to Kabul, awaiting further instructions. Seemingly, it has been a long time since visas were issued in these consulates.

The war between the Taliban and government forces is intensifying.

Iran has said that it will stand by the people and government of Afghanistan.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on June 29, “We always emphasize that genuine Afghan-Afghan dialogue is the only lasting solution to the Afghan problem.”

He went on to say that Iran attaches great importance to Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and national unity and seeks respect for the rights of minorities and guarding the achievements made by the Afghan people over the past two decades.

Rabiei also said that the Taliban is part of Afghanistan and should be part of solution for the protracted conflict in the country.

“What is important for us is the formation of an inclusive government with the involvement of all Afghan groups and the achievement of a peaceful and lasting solution in this country,” he noted.

