Export from Kerman province increases 92% in a quarter on year

TEHRAN- The value of exports from Iran’s southeastern Kerman province rose 92 percent during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), from the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Mohammadreza Qader, the director-general of Kerman’s custom department, said that 102,301 tons of commodities worth $212.237 million was exported from the province in the first quarter of this year, showing also 131 percent growth in terms of weight.

The official named China, Germany, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Italy and Russia as the major export destinations of the products and pistachios, pistachio kernels, copper products, copper ingots, petroleum products and ferromolybdenum as the main exported items.

Qaderi further said that commodities worth $103.73 million were imported to the province in the first quarter of this year, and mentioned auto parts and components, industrial and electrical appliances as the major imported products, while China, Britain, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Germany, Spain and Italy were the main sources of import.

As announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $10.7 billion in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 69 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

According to Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, Iran exported 30 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned three months, registering a 38-percent rise compared to the figure for the last year’s Q1.

Meanwhile, some 8.4 million tons of goods valued at $10.2 billion were also imported into the country in the said period to register a 34-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same quarter.

In total, the Islamic Republic traded 38.4 million tons of non-oil goods worth $20.9 billion with its trade partners in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year, up 25 percent and 50 percent in terms of weight and value, respectively, Mir-Ashrafi said.

According to the official, the country’s trade balance was $476 million positive in the mentioned time span.

Iran's top five non-oil export destinations during this period were China with $3.1 billion worth of exports, Iraq with $2.3 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over $1.3 billion, Turkey with $595 million, and Afghanistan with $570 million.

Meanwhile, the country’s top five sources of imports during these two months were the UAE with $3.2 billion, China with $2.2 billion, Turkey with $1 billion, Germany with $414 million, and Switzerland with $384 million worth of imports.

The official also noted that over 2.742 million tons of goods were transited through Iran in the said period, registering a 121-percent rise compared to the same period in the previous year.

The value of Iran’s non-oil trade stood at $73 billion in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

According to Mir-Ashrafi, Iran’s non-oil export was 112 million tons valued at $34.5 billion, while that of import was 34.4 million tons worth $38.5 billion in the past year, the official added.

MA/MA