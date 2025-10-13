A bridge of shared values: Indonesia's Ani Nigeriawati on deepening ties with Iran

TEHRAN – In an exclusive interview with The Tehran Times, Ani Nigeriawati, the Director of Public Diplomacy at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, elaborated on the robust and multifaceted relationship between Indonesia and Iran.

Against the backdrop of the two nations celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations, Nigeriawati outlined a forward-looking vision for collaboration. She detailed how cultural diplomacy, academic exchange, a shared commitment to the halal industry, and a common stance on global issues like Palestine are creating a durable partnership built on mutual respect and shared Islamic values.

Below is the full text of the interview:

In multilateral forums such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation or the Non-Aligned Movement, what role can cultural and public diplomacy play in advancing shared goals of Iran and Indonesia?

Cultural and public diplomacy can play significant roles to advance shared goals between two (or more) member states in multilateral forums. Indonesia and Iran are both active Members States of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), established in Bandung, 1955, and also Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) since its inception in 1969. These two forums share huge resemblance in adhering to the principle of safeguarding and protecting the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony.

One of the interests include promoting cooperation in social, cultural, and information fields among the Member States, in accordance to the OIC Charter. Within the social and cultural cooperation framework, the OIC Resolution No. 11/51-C on Promotion of Cooperation Among OIC Member States in the Cultural Domain and Supporting Cinematographic Production has been adopted at the 51st Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC (Istanbul, June 2025).

In line with this, Indonesia conducted the Arts Lumiere Indonesia Festival: Muslim World Movie Screening 2025, a movie festival with a theme of “Stories of Peace,” in which Iran took huge part of collaboration through their participation of 15 movies portraying Islamic values of peace, humanity, women and youth, local traditions, and tolerance.

What opportunities exist for joint initiatives in higher education, academic exchange, and scientific cooperation between Iranian and Indonesian universities?

Opportunities for joint initiatives between Iranian and Indonesian universities are abundant and growing, supported by various government and university-level commitments from both countries.

The Ministries of Higher Education and Science of both Iran and Indonesia actively promote bilateral ties in higher education, focusing on benefits from potential collaborative partnerships to conduct joint research projects in the fields of industry, medical equipment, vaccines, artificial intelligence (AI), and biotechnology.

There is also strong enthusiasm for student and faculty exchange programs to deepen academic ties as well as enhance cultural understanding between the people. Indonesian universities, such as Universitas Brawijaya and UIN Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta, already have formal partnerships with Iranian institutions to expand exchange opportunities and joint academic ventures. We also have hundreds of Indonesian students pursuing studies in Iran across various disciplines such as social sciences, humanities, and medical sciences.

Particularly in health and medical sciences, Sister University Collaboration MoUs were signed between Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS) and the Health Polytechnics Indonesia in Pontianak, Sorong, Surabaya, and Yogyakarta, coinciding with the Indonesian Ministry of Health delegation’s visit to Tehran in January 2024.

On scientific cooperation, since the establishment of MoU on science and technology, the two countries have formed a Joint Science and Technology Committee that coordinates activities such as symposiums, mobility programs for researchers, and academic networking. Both countries are committed to exploring and advancing cooperation in cutting-edge fields such as nanotechnology, bioengineering, stem cell research, and cognitive sciences, reflecting our shared dedication to scientific progress and mutual development.

How can Indonesia and Iran cooperate in the halal industry, considering both nations’ large Muslim populations and growing consumer markets, from the perspective of public diplomacy?

Indonesia and Iran, as two nations with significant Muslim populations and burgeoning halal consumer markets, share a natural foundation for deepening cooperation in the halal industry. From the perspective of public diplomacy, this cooperation fosters not only economic ties but also intercultural understanding and shared values, strengthening the friendship between the two peoples.

A concrete milestone in this cooperation was the signing of a government-togovernment MoU on Halal Product Assurance in 2023 which represents a strategic framework to harmonize halal standards and certification practices. This bilateral partnership supports increased trade volume in halal food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other halal-certified goods, aiming to position Indonesia and Iran as pivotal players in the global halal industry and market.

How does Indonesia view Iran’s role in promoting cultural diversity and interfaith dialogue in Asia, and what avenues exist for collaboration?

Indonesia recognizes Iran as an important partner in promoting cultural diversity and fostering interfaith dialogue across Asia. Iran’s longstanding tradition of embracing cultural, ethnic, and religious pluralism is a valuable example for the region, reflecting principles of respect, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence rooted in its rich Islamic heritage.

There are ample avenues for collaboration with Iran in this field, including joint cultural programs, interfaith dialogue platforms, and collaboration within multilateral organizations that promote peace and cultural exchange in Asia.

Both countries have been engaged in cooperation to preserve cultural heritage across multiple international platforms, the ongoing collaboration to nominate the tradition of Iftar as a joint intangible cultural heritage to UNESCO. The joint nomination not only highlights the significance of Iftar in Muslim communities but also serves as a bridge for deeper cultural diplomacy and people-to-people connections between the two nations and beyond.

What role can media cooperation and joint productions play in shaping public perceptions and bringing Iranian and Indonesian societies closer together?

Joint productions are very much welcome. As a matter of fact, both countries in 2023 have signed an Arrangement on cultural exchange, exchanging publication of cultural and arts is one of many areas of cooperation that in included in the Arrangement.

Through collaborative media initiatives—such as co-produced films, documentaries, cultural programs, and exchange of journalists—both countries can showcase their rich cultural heritage, shared values, and diverse traditions to wider audiences.

For example, together Iran-Indonesia Movie Week was held this year which provided an excellent platform for cultural exchange, offering audiences in both countries access to artistic expressions through cinema. This kind of joint cultural production promotes people-to-people connections and creates new opportunities for creative industries in both countries.

How can Iran and Indonesia use digital diplomacy, including social media and online platforms, to strengthen their cultural and people-to-people ties?

Digital diplomacy, including social media and online platforms, provides a powerful and innovative avenue for Iran and Indonesia to strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties.

The recent familiarization trip organized by the Indonesian Embassy in Tehran was one of the concrete examples. The program has brought Iranian social media influencers and prominent journalists to introduce Indonesian tourism and culture, including traditional village life in Bali, traditional Indonesian cuisine, the beauty of Bali's beaches, and the urban atmosphere of Jakarta.

By sharing their authentic experiences through social media and online platforms, they help enhance awareness and foster closer cultural ties between our peoples.

In light of the global attention on Iran’s international position, how can public diplomacy help communicate the perspectives of Iran and Indonesia to the wider world in a constructive way?

Public diplomacy is important for countries to present their narratives based on dialogue, mutual respect, and an emphasis on cooperation. Indonesia views its partnership with Iran as an opportunity to jointly promote shared values such as peace, justice, and respect for sovereignty in various platforms.

As Indonesia and Iran commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations, public diplomacy also plays an essential role in highlighting the rich history and enduring partnership between our two nations. To mark this significant milestone, plans are underway to hold a public archive exhibition showcasing the historical documents, photographs, and key moments that have shaped Indonesia-Iran relations over the decades.

What joint strategies could Iran and Indonesia develop in cultural diplomacy to promote the values of peace, tolerance, and Islamic solidarity internationally?

Iran and Indonesia share a responsibility to promote the universal values of peace, tolerance, and Islamic solidarity on the international stage, and cultural diplomacy provides a powerful platform to achieve this.

Both countries have formalized their commitment through an Arrangement on Cultural Exchange, and we believe that establishing a Joint Cultural Commission will further facilitate, monitor, and enhance the implementation of this agreement. We are optimistic that such cooperation will strengthen our joint strategies and bring lasting benefits to both nations.

How can youth and civil society organizations from Iran and Indonesia be more engaged in public diplomacy initiatives to deepen mutual understanding?

Engaging youth and civil society organizations fosters grassroots connections that complement official diplomatic efforts by promoting dialogue, cultural exchange, and collaborative initiatives on issues important to young people and communities.

One significant upcoming event is the Asia Africa Youth Forum, scheduled for October 15-18, 2025, in Bandung, Indonesia. This forum will bring together youth leaders, activists, and civil society representatives from across Asia and Africa to discuss peacebuilding, leadership, innovation, and social development.

Given Indonesia’s historical role in supporting the Palestinian cause, what capacities do you see for Iran and Indonesia to cooperate in mobilizing global public opinion and providing political and humanitarian support to the Palestinian people?

Indonesia has a longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, reflecting our nation’s foundational values and foreign policy principles rooted in justice and human rights. We firmly believe that lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through the realization of a two-state solution.

Indonesia and Iran share aligned perspectives on the need for an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, and we actively coordinate efforts within international forums to amplify these views.

We welcome any cooperation in supporting our Palestinian brothers and sisters in any forms available, including diplomatic efforts, cultural diplomacy, and humanitarian aid to effectively contribute to strengthen our support for the Palestinian cause on the global stage, reaffirming our dedication to peace, justice, and Islamic solidarity.