Non-oil products worth over $5.7b exported from Bushehr province in 6 months

TEHRAN- As announced by the director-general of the Customs Department of Bushehr province, in southwest Iran, in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), over 15.53 million tons of non-oil goods, worth more than $5.7 billion, were exported through the customs offices of Bushehr province.

Ali Soleimani stated that this province holds the top rank in the country for export goods during the mentioned six-month period.

The official further mentioned that 13 customs offices are active in the field of commercial and trade services in Bushehr province.

He said the customs offices of Bushehr province provide services in the fields of export, import, and transit of goods.

Pointing out that the customs offices of Bushehr province secured the top national rank for exports in the first half of this year, he added: "In the first half of the current year, the customs offices of Bushehr province, by registering the export of over 15.53 million tons of various goods worth $5.7 billion, have taken the first place in the country's exports."

The director-general of Bushehr Customs Department listed petrochemical products, methanol, cement and clinker, fish and shrimp, gypsum, and agricultural products as part of the export shipments from the province's customs.

He stated that the main destinations for the export shipments are China, the UAE, India, Pakistan, Brazil, Turkey, Oman, Qatar, Bangladesh, and Kuwait.

Soleimani also described the 56-percent growth in revenue for Bushehr province's customs in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year as a sign of a leap in economic activities.

Regarding imports through Bushehr province's customs, the official announced that approximately 349,000 tons of essential goods and industrial equipment, worth $1.062 billion, were imported into the country through Bushehr province's customs in the first half of this year.

These primarily included diesel power generators, power plant components and parts, various types of fabric, rice, various types of ball and roller bearings, passenger car parts and spare parts, motorcycle parts and spare parts, various types of tea, various automotive supplies, and electric motors, the official informed and added that these products were imported from countries such as the UAE, China, Russia, India, and Germany.

As previously announced by the province’s governor-general, the value of non-oil export from Bushehr increased by 12 percent in the past Iranian calendar year, (ended on March 20).

Arsalan Zare said that over 30 million tons of non-oil products worth $12 billion were exported from the province in the previous year.

The official also announced that 900,000 tons of non-oil commodities valued at $2.8 billion were imported to the province in the previous year.

Referring to the important position of the Bushehr customs offices, he emphasized the need to increase the facilities and equipment of the provincial customs.

He stated that given the privileged position of the Bushehr customs offices in earning foreign currency income, improving the level of their activities is emphasized.

