Russia rejects UN-backed sanctions on Iran, says arms supplies will continue legally

TEHRAN – Russia has dismissed the United Nations’ recent decision to reinstate sanctions on Iran, declaring that Moscow does not recognize the move and will continue its legally approved military cooperation with Tehran.

Speaking on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow is “legally supplying Iran with the military equipment it needs,” emphasizing that the cooperation is conducted within international law and under existing bilateral agreements.

The statement came after the United Nations reimposed sanctions and restrictions on Iran on September 27 at the urging of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, who claimed Iran had failed to fulfill its nuclear commitments. The decision effectively revived six previous UN Security Council resolutions — 1696, 1737, 1747, 1803, 1835, and 1929 — marking the official conclusion of the so-called “snapback” process initiated by the European trio in late August.

The reinstated measures target Iran’s nuclear, missile, and conventional arms activities, mandating the suspension of uranium enrichment, prohibiting the transfer of ballistic missile technology, and reimposing travel bans and asset freezes on designated individuals and entities. The resolutions also authorize the seizure of weapons and prohibited cargo linked to Iran’s military programs.

Russia, however, has rejected the legitimacy of these sanctions, arguing that the European states unilaterally and illegally triggered the snapback mechanism after themselves failing to meet their JCPOA obligations.

Meanwhile, Iran and Russia have moved ahead with implementing their 20-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, a landmark agreement aimed at expanding cooperation in defense, trade, and energy.

The pact, signed by Presidents Masoud Pezeshkian and Vladimir Putin in Moscow on January 17, 2025, officially entered into force on October 2 after ratification by both countries’ parliaments. Under the treaty, the two sides pledged to exchange intelligence, strengthen defense coordination, and assist each other in countering shared security threats.

It also commits both parties to refrain from supporting any state or entity that acts aggressively toward the other.

Despite sweeping Western sanctions, Tehran and Moscow have deepened collaboration across multiple fields, including military procurement.

Iranian lawmakers recently confirmed the arrival of Russian MiG-29 fighter jets, describing the move as a short-term solution to modernizing Iran’s air fleet. Legislator Abolfazl Zohrevand said that more advanced Su-35 fighter jets are expected to arrive “gradually” as part of a longer-term defense plan.

He added that China’s HQ-9 air-defense systems and Russia’s S-400 batteries are also being integrated into Iran’s air defense network.

Another lawmaker, Fada Hossein Maleki, said the Iranian General Staff is pursuing the acquisition of air-defense systems from both China and Russia, reflecting Tehran’s strategic pivot toward Eastern partners amid continued Western pressure.