Road crash mortality increases by 31%

TEHRAN – Traffic-related accidents have claimed the lives of 2,596 Iranians during the first two months of this year (March 21- May 21), which shows an increase of 31 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Legal Medicine Organization.

In the aforementioned period, the highest casualty rates were related to provinces of Fars, Sistan-Baluchestan, Tehran, respectively, and the lowest to Ilam, Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, and North Khorasan.

Some 46,798 people were injured in traffic accidents and referred to forensic medicine centers, which increased by 30.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

Of the total casualties of the accidents, 34,386 were men and 12,412 were women.

One person dies in a road accident every half hour in Iran, taking the annual death toll to 17,000, the Legal Medicine Organization announced on July 1.

According to Majlis [Iranian parliament] Research Center, the costs of road crashes amount to 8 percent of Iran’s gross domestic product.

Car crashes responsible for 1.3m deaths annually

According to the World Health Organization, every year the lives of approximately 1.3 million people are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash. Between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury.

Road traffic injuries cause considerable economic losses to individuals, their families, and to nations as a whole. Road traffic crashes cost most countries 3% of their gross domestic product.

More than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users including, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

Some 93% of the world’s fatalities on the roads occur in low- and middle-income countries, even though these countries have approximately 60 percent of the world's vehicles.

Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 years.

