Iran supports intra-Afghan talks: senior MP

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian lawmaker has voiced support for the intra-Afghan peace talks, saying Tehran would stand by the Afghan people.

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Vahid Jalalzadeh said Iran continues to defend the interests of the Afghan people.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as the Leader (Ayatollah Khamenei) said, has defended the interests of the Afghan people and will always stand by them on the path to lasting peace and stability,” the Iranian lawmaker said.

Jalalzadeh made the remarks at a meeting with visiting Afghan MP Amir Gul Shaheen.

He further emphasized the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the peace process and intra-Afghan negotiations without foreign intervention.

At the end of the meeting, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said that the presence of foreign troops in the region had spread insecurity.

The Afghan lawmaker, for his part, thanked the Leader for his support and the support of the Islamic Republic to the government and people of Afghanistan, saying, “We will never forget the assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in difficult days.”

Referring to the developments in Afghanistan, Shaheen pointed out that Afghanistan belongs to all Afghan groups and parties, and resorting to violence by any group would harm the Afghan people. “We expect the Islamic Republic of Iran, as an influential country in the region, to assist the legitimate government and people of Afghanistan in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he noted.