MPs mull banning talks with U.S. without parliament permission

TEHRAN — Some Iranian lawmakers have drafted a motion which seeks to ban Iran’s talks with the United States unless the parliament permits.

Based on the motion, violation of the provisions of the draft bill, if passed by the parliament, would be subject to "punishment," the text says.

The lawmakers said that the Iranian parliament was not informed about the details of the pervious negotiations between Iran and the United States which resulted in the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Unfortunately, the United States violated the commitments to the JCPOA," the lawmakers said in the motion.

"Therefore, in order to prevent the re-abuse ... it is necessary for any (Iranian) government to firstly seek the approval of the Majlis for any negotiation with the U.S. officials," it added.

Under the deal reached in 2015, Tehran agreed to roll back parts of its nuclear program in exchange for termination economic and financial sanctions.

However, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its commitments in May 2019, one year after the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the agreement and re-imposed sanctions and imposed new ones.

The JCPOA Joint Commission, attended by the U.S. delegation indirectly, began to meet on April 6 this year in Vienna to continue previous discussions over a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA.

After six rounds of talks, the parties recently said some serious differences remain between Iran and the United States for restoration of the deal.



