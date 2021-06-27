MP says U.S. cannot impose conditions on Iran

TEHRAN — The spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Parliament has criticized the U.S. secretary of state for his remarks, saying Antony Blinken’s statements are intended to start a psychological war against Iran.

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini stated that the United States cannot impose conditions on the Islamic Republic as the U.S. is the party that has left the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA.

“Blinken’s remarks are issued in order to start a psychological war and get more concessions (from Iran),” Meshkini told Al Masirah news network aired on Sunday.

In a press conference with his French counterpart in Paris on Friday, Blinken said the U.S. could eventually decide not to rejoin the agreement if negotiations in Vienna continue without progress.

“There will come a point, yes, where it will be very hard to return back to the standards set by the JCPOA,” Blinken said.

Meshkini also said it is seeking a verifiable lifting of sanctions and this is a “red line”, adding that the Americans are not trustworthy.

Iran and the remaining members to the JCPOA Joint Commission (Russia, China, Germany, France and Britain) have started talks in Vienna since April to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. The U.S. is involved in the talks indirectly. Iran is seeking guarantees that the U.S. will not quit the nuclear deal as happened during the Donald Trump administration.

“The Americans are not trustworthy, and we have the right to ask for a guarantee that the agreement will not be violated again,” the MP said.

Regarding the issue of Iran’s monitoring agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Meshkini stated, “If the sanctions are not lifted, not only will we not give any files to the Agency but we will also turn off the cameras.”

SA/PA