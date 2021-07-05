Nemati, Arekhi named flagbearers for Iran's Paralympic team

TEHRAN – Archer Zahra Nemati and thrower Nourmohammad Aerkhi will be the flagbearers for Iran delegation at the Tokyo Paralympics opening, the Iranian Paralympic Committee said Monday.

Iran have won 62 quota places for the Games so far.

Nemati, who has won two gold medals in Paralympics, was Iran’s flagbearer in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

She won a gold medal at the London 20212 and became the first Iranian woman to win either an Olympic and Paralympic gold medal.

The organizers have asked for a male and female flagbearer from each participating country and region in the interest of gender equality.