Heads of ICCIMA committees call on next govt. to focus on regional treaties

TEHRAN – The heads of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA)’s specialized committees have called on the next government to focus on privatization and joining regional treaties as a priority in its economic planning.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, the head of ICCIMA’s specialized committees gathered on Sunday to prepare a proposal package for the next government in which the demands of the private sector in various areas would be presented.

It was decided in this meeting that the mentioned package would be prepared and published in two sections covering macroeconomics and more detailed areas such as industry, mining, agriculture, tourism, etc.

The need to joint regional treaties, downsize the government, maintain economic security by stabilizing laws and regulations, and trying to strengthen the ICCIMA position in the economy by relying on its members were among the most important points emphasized by the heads of the mentioned committees.

In this meeting, Mohammadreza Ansari, the ICCIMA deputy head pointed to the chamber’s expert views on the country's economic situation and offering specific executive strategies to solve the existing challenges as an important step and called on the heads of the ICCIMA specialized committees to take this proposal package seriously.

Further in the meeting, the attendees offered various proposals for resolving the country’s current economic issues and the viewpoints were collected to be included in the mentioned proposal package to be reviewed and finalized.

Back in May, ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie had stated that the private sector’s expectations from the next government will be prepared in the form of a proposal package, during the 14th meeting of the ICCIMA board of directors.

According to Shafeie, from the perspective of the private sector, the first priority of the future President should be to accelerate the country’s economic growth in a sustainable, stable, and comprehensive manner.

Iran’s presidential elections were held on June 18, and Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was elected as the country’s next president.

Under Iran’s law, an incumbent president cannot run for a third term if he has already served for two consecutive terms in office. Rouhani was first elected in 2013 and reelected four years later.

