Exhibit features 50 years of metalwork by Iranian crafters

TEHRAN – A group exhibit featuring 50 years of metalwork by a select of Iranian crafters has been launched at the headquarters of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism in Tehran.

The exhibition opened on Tuesday showcasing 136 works made using the techniques of embossing, engraving, filigree, etching, and inlaying, amongst others, IRNA reported.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

AFM