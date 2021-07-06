New Persian edition of “The Watsons Go to Birmingham” released 

TEHRAN – Iranian publisher Cheshmeh has released a new edition of the Persian translation of American children’s writer Christopher Paul Curtis’s story “The Watsons Go to Birmingham – 1963”.

The first edition of the book translated into Persian by Mohsen Khademi was released several months ago.

The Newbery Honor-winning American classic, “The Watsons Go to Birmingham – 1963”, is a historical-fiction novel first published in 1995. It was reprinted in 1997.

Enter the hilarious world of ten-year-old Kenny and his family, the Weird Watsons of Flint, Michigan. There’s Momma, Dad, little sister Joetta, and brother Byron, who’s thirteen and an “official juvenile delinquent.”

When Momma and Dad decide it’s time for a visit to Grandma, Dad comes home with the amazing Ultra-Glide, and the Watsons set out on a trip like no other.

They’re heading South to Birmingham, Alabama, toward one of the darkest moments in America’s history.

In 2013, a television film based on the book produced by Walden Media premiered on the Hallmark Channel. The movie adapted the story by condensing and trimming events and characters from Flint in the first half of the novel and adding new scenes showing Kenny and Byron helping local youths organize Civil Rights events in Birmingham.

The Tehran-based publisher Porteqal has previously published another Persian translation of the novel by Zaniar Ebrahimi.

Curtis was born in Flint, Michigan to Dr. Herman Elmer Curtis, a chiropodist, and Leslie Jane Curtis, an educator.

The city of Flint plays an important role in many of Curtis’s books. One such example is “Bucking the Sarge”, which is about a fifteen-year-old boy named Luther T. Ferrel, who is in a running battle with his slum-lord mother. Curtis is an alumnus of the University of Michigan-Flint.

He is the father of two children, Steven, an ensign in the United States Navy, and Cydney, a college student and accomplished pianist.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Christopher Paul Curtis’s story “The Watsons Go to Birmingham – 1963”.

MMS/YAW