Taliban plan to present written peace proposal to Afghan government

Speaking to Reuters, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar ‘[the process] will be accelerated and they are expected to enter an important stage.’

Mujahid goes on to claim that although the Taliban have the ‘upper hand on the battlefield, we are very serious about talks and dialogue’.

The Taliban are believed to be in control of more territory, but both the group and the government says this is not down to any fighting. Reports indicate that government troops have not opened fire and the Taliban have gained districts through intermediary dialogue. Regional countries, including Iran have voiced their strong support for an inclusive Afghan government that would include all ethnic groups and sects.

This, as the United States and it’s NATO allies withdraw from the country after invading it in 2001. Two decades of occupation has seen Afghans facing growing levels of violence, terrorism, poverty and unemployment among other problems.