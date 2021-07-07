Iran hosts intra-Afghan talks, says Afghans must take ‘tough decisions’

TEHRAN — In its relentless efforts to broker peace between the Afghan government and the Taliban, high-ranking Afghan delegates comprised of the Taliban and government representatives have visited Tehran for negotiations.

The intra-Afghan talks began on Wednesday morning by a speech from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The delegates have visited Tehran upon Iran’s invitation.

Pointing to the U.S. failure in Afghanistan after 20 years of invasion, Zarif said it is essential that Afghans take “tough decisions” for the future of their nation.

“Today the people and political leaders of Afghanistan must take tough decisions for the future of their country,” Zarif told the delegates.

Zarif warned that continuation of conflicts between the government and the Taliban will have “unfavorable” consequences for Afghanistan, noting that a return to the intra-Afghan negotiations is the “best solution”.