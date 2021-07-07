“Morning of the Ninth Day”, biography of senior IRGC commander Alireza Nuri, released 

TEHRAN – “Morning of the Ninth Day”, a biography of Alireza Nuri, a senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been published.

Nuri first worked for the railways and the Islamic Republic of Iran. He was later assigned to the IRGC after the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq broke out. In 1982, he lost one of his hands during a military operation, and finally, he was martyred in Operation Karbala 5 four years later when he was a deputy commander of the 27th Muhammad Rasulullah Division.

Besat 27 is the publisher of the book written by Golali Babai based on research by Zahra Zamani.

Babai, a number of IRGC commanders, and Nuri’s family attended a ceremony the publisher organized on Tuesday to introduce the book.

“I’m really happy that I could introduce one of the heroes of my motherland,” Babai said during the ceremony.

“In my research for the biography, I learned lessons from Martyr Nuri’s revolutionary management, his joie de vivre and his valor and generosity,” he added.

Nuri’s son, Hamed, also delivered a speech at the meeting.

“This book begins with stories from Martyr Nuri’s childhood and continues with accounts of his activities working on the railways in the war, and in his private life,” Hamed said.

“The book can be really interesting for those people who want to learn more about martyrs in the war,” he added.

“Writers do their best to exactly express events, however, there some topics that words and phrases can never say, for example, families’ longings for their beloved ones martyred during the war,” he noted.

“Pens will never be able to express these longings, however, Besat 27 made every endeavor so that this book can be close to the truth,” Hamed stated.

Earlier in March, Besat 27 published “Mountain of Fire”, which has been compiled by Golali Babai. The book contains a large number of documents on the operations carried out during the Iran-Iraq war.

The documents were declassified by the 27th Mohammad Rasulullah Division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

27th Muhammad Rasulullah Division was established as the 27th Muhammad Rasulullah Brigade by Ahmad Motevasselian and Mohammad-Ebrahim Hemmat during the war, and was expanded into a division just before Operation Bait ul-Muqaddas.

Photo: Cover of the biography of IRGC senior commander Alireza Nuri “Morning of the Ninth Day”.

