New Persian translation of “Klara and the Sun” released

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, a British novelist of Japanese origin, has been published by Saless in Tehran.

This edition has been rendered into Persian by Soheil Sommi, a translator of numerous books by Western writers, including Alexander Jovy’s novel “I Am Cyrus: The Story of the Real Prince of Persia”

Another Persian rendition of the book by Shiva Maqanlu was released by the Nimaj publishing house in May.

“Klara and the Sun” was originally published by Knopf on March 2, 2021.

It is the first novel by Ishiguro since he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2017.

The book is about Klara, an artificial friend with outstanding observational qualities, who, from her place in the store, carefully watches the behavior of those who come in to browse, and of those who pass on the street outside. She remains hopeful that a customer will soon choose her.

The dystopian science fiction story is a thrilling book that offers a look at our changing world through the eyes of an unforgettable narrator, and one that explores the fundamental question: What does it mean to love?

In her review for The New York Times, Radhika Jones notes that “Klara and the Sun” returns to the theme of “The Remains of the Day” as “Ishiguro gives voice to not the human, but the clone; not the lord, but the servant. ‘Klara and the Sun’ complements his brilliant vision, though it doesn’t reach the artistic heights of his past achievements. When Klara says, ‘I have my memories to go through and place in the right order,’ it strikes the quintessential Ishiguro chord.”

In a positive review, Cherwell described Ishiguro’s novel as characterized by “elegance and poise,” praising the narrator Klara as “a memorable first-person narrative voice, simultaneously robotic and infantile, scrupulous yet naive.”

The Economist praised the book and mentioned that it affects “a cross between ‘Never Let Me Go’ and ‘The Remains of the Day’, with Klara in the place of Stevens, the butler whose first-person narration provided a between-the-lines portrait of morality among the English upper crust in the interwar years.”

Photo: Cover of the Persian translation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel “Klara and the Sun” by Soheil Sommi.

