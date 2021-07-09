Armenian Ambassador Artashes Toumanian visits Farabi Cinema Foundation

TEHRAN – Armenian ambassador to Tehran, Artashes Toumanian, visited the Farabi Cinema Foundation (FCF) on Thursday.

He held a meeting with FCF Managing Director Alireza Tabesh, discussing the expansion of relations based on a memorandum of understanding signed between the foundation and the National Cinema Center of Armenia in 2017 and was extended for three years in February.

The acclaimed drama “Yeva” was directed by Iranian-Armenian filmmaker Anahid Abad based on the MOU and garnered several awards at international events, including the award for best foreign-language feature film at the 11th Downtown Los Angeles - DTLA Film Festival.

Speaking at the meeting, Tabesh called “Yeva” the first successful outcome of the MOU and said that the agreement can pave the ground for more joint productions between Iran and Armenia.



“Iran has pursued effective film diplomacy, and Armenian filmmakers have been frequent visitors to Iranian international events, including the Fajr festival and Isfahan children’s film festival, and we hope these relationships will be expanded,” he added.

Toumanian pointed to the multi-layered nature of relations between Iran and Armenia and said that his country is ready to foster the close relationship.

He called the Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival the country’s most important film event and asked for more active participation of Iranian filmmakers and film organizations in the festival.

“Yeva”, a co-production between the Farabi Cinema Foundation and the National Cinema Center of Armenia, premiered at the Moscow Cinema in the Armenian capital of Yerevan in September 2017.

Tabesh and National Cinema Center of Armenia director Shushanik Mirzakhanyan also attended the screening of the film.

“The cinema of Iran can pave the ground for cinematic growth based on morality through joint productions not only with Armenia but also with the neighboring countries with shared commonalities,” Tabesh said.

“Yeva” was also selected to represent Armenia at the Oscars.

Photo: Armenian Ambassador Artashes Toumanian and Farabi Cinema Foundation Managing Director Alireza Tabesh meet in Tehran on July 8, 2021. (FCF)

