San Francisco Frozen Film Festival picks movies from Iran

TEHRAN – Seven movies from Iranian filmmakers will be showcased at the 15th San Francisco Frozen Film Festival, which will be held online from July 14 to 18.

“Sky Sun, Tile Sun”, “Gazing”, “The Recess”, “The Gull’s Shriek”, “Paper God”, “The Wound” and “Performance” will be screened in various categories of the festival.

“Sky Sun, Tile Sun” by Ziba Azhang has been selected for the animation films competition.

In this movie, due to the intensity of the explosion and bombardment of the sun, the tiled wall breaks and it gets dark everywhere. People help each other to build a new sun for the sky.

“Gazing” is about Siavash, a man in his 30s who lost both of his parents during a traumatic childhood event. In early life, this trauma induced within him a lack of perspective in the reality of his day-to-day life.

Directed by Namira Hafizi, the film is competing in the experimental films section.

Five other movies have been selected for the short dramas category.

“The Recess” by Navid Nikkhah-Azad tells the story of Sahar, a 17-year-old student who is determined to skip high school during recess and go to the football stadium to watch the football match between Esteghlal F.C. vs. Al-Ain as part of the AFC Champions League, which is against the national ban prohibiting women from entering football stadiums in Iran.

Directed by Ava Qahremanifar, “The Gull’s Shriek” is about Susan and Raha, two senior students who are studying dramatic arts in an art school. They are both candidates for the role of Johnathan Livingston from Richard Bach, but soon after the audition some peculiar events begin to arise and take place, more peculiar than Susan’s appearance.

“Paper God” by Danial Mahmudnia is about Ali, a disabled boy in a wheelchair who aspires to go to the top of a cliff from which he can launch his paper plane like the other boys.

Directed by Sahar Nurmonavar, “The Wound” is about a 9-year-old girl who menstruates after an earthquake. Having lost her family in the quake while she knows nothing about menstruation, she thinks she has been wounded.

“Performance” is about Paria who has become pregnant unwillingly. Mentally, she is lost and she doesn’t want to share her pregnancy neither with her parents nor with any teachers/nurses at school. With the help of a classmate, she tries to abort her pregnancy. Behnaz Eskandarnejad is the director of the movie.

Photo: “Sky Sun, Tile Sun” by Ziba Azhang.

MMS/YAW

