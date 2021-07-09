What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Golar Dashti is currently showcasing her 17 landscape paintings and a video in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until July 27 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.



Painting

* Ehsan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings Mahbubeh Barzi.

The exhibit named “Quarantine” will run until July 14 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Raha Khosroshahi is on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibitions will run until July 13 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Artibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a number top Iranian artists, including Ahmad Esfandiari, Nasrollah Afjei, Parvaneh Etemadi, Mansureh Hosseini, Moharrameh Qanbari and Sadeq Tabrizi.

The exhibit named “Collector 8” runs until July 23 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* Paintings by Elnaz Abbasi, Hamid Musavi, Mohammadreza Musavi, Ehsan Elyasi, Fatemeh Jmalian, Samira Talebi and several other artists are on view in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until July 14 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.



Multimedia

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Ali Shayesteh, Abolfazl Haruni, Afsaneh Modir-Amani, Soheil Mokhtar, Nariman Farrokhi, Rana Dehqan and several other artists is underway at +2 Gallery.

The exhibitions will run until July 23 at the gallery located at 8 Bidar St. off Fereshteh St.

* Artworks in various media by a group of artists, including Hamid MIrzai, Helia Nasrollahi, Zahra Jafari, Khosro Torkaman, Akram Sadeqian and Hedyeh Sabbaghi, are on view in an exhibition at Zarna Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until July 20 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

* Entezami Gallery is hanging paintings by a group of artists, including Azita Ahmadi, Reyhaneh Javidi, Bita Chegini, Saber Akbari, Sahar Rezai and Mahsa Khosravi, in an exhibition entitled “Qoqnus”.

The exhibit will run until July 14 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

* Artworks in various media by Meriem Bennani, Christian Boltanski, David Claerbout, Ariane Michel, Ange Leccia, Angelika Markul and several other artists are on view in three separate exhibitions at Argo Gallery.

The exhibits will continue until April 30 at the gallery located at 6 Behdasht Alley, Taqavi St. off Ferdowsi St.

MMS/YAW

